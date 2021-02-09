NORMANTON MAN GIVE EXTENDED SENTENCE FOR PONTEFRACT RAPE OFFENCE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 09 febbraio 2021

A Normanton man has been given an extended sentence of more than 12 years after pleading guilty to raping a woman in the Wakefield District.

Desmond Robinson (52) from Wakefield Road, Normanton was given an extended sentence of 12 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court today for after he admitted raping a woman in Pontefract last year.

The 52 -year-old’s custodial period of seven and a half years was extended with another five years on licence after he was judged to pose a particular risk to the public by the court.

Robinson was arrested on October 29, 2020 by officers investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman earlier that day in Pontefract.

He was charged to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court on October 31 and later pleaded guilty prior to trial.

Detective Constable Magee of the Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Desmond Robinson at court today and in particular the extended sentence imposed, which is reflective of the danger he poses to members of the public.

“We hope his victim can take some comfort from the extended sentence imposed and are pleased that his early guilty plea as sparing her the ordeal of a trial.”

Detective Inspector Paul Oldham of the Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “Dedicated safeguarding detectives thoroughly investigate every sexual offence reported to us and can pledge that victims will always be treated sympathetically with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.

“We would always encourage victims to come forwards so we can investigate and provide them with the support they need.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/normanton-man-give-extended-sentence-pontefract-rape-offence