Note

Knut Dørum is professor of history at the University of Agder and at the University of Bergen in Norway. His recent research interests touch upon political and social history from below in the period c. . He has published extensively nationally and internationally on urban history, political culture, democratisation, gender equality policies and female entrepreneurship. He is one of the few male Norwegian historians involved in gender history. His books include From subjects to citizens: Government and political culture in Norway c. (author), Politics, profession and awakening: Women in Norway in the 19th and 20th century (editor and co-author), Absolutism in decline (co-editor and co-author), and Politics in Europe c. (author, forthcoming). In 2017, he and three other co-authors won silver award in the contest of the exclusive prize Best European Learning Materials Award, co-organised by the Frankfurt Book Fair, the International Association for Research on Textbooks and Educational Media, and the European Educational Publishers Group.