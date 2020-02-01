1 Febbraio 2020
NORDIC GENDER EQUALITY POLICY IN A EUROPEANISATION PERSPECTIVE [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] / EDITED BY KNUT DøRUM.

Description 1 online resource (ix, 175 pages).
Note Unlimited user access
Includes bibliographical references and index.
Summary “This book provides a comprehensive treatment of the role Nordic countries have played as exporters and importers of gender equality policies, and of how Europeanisation has framed the development and harmonisation of legislation and politics between the countries, with global consequences”– Provided by publisher.
Note Knut Dørum is professor of history at the University of Agder and at the University of Bergen in Norway. His recent research interests touch upon political and social history from below in the period c. . He has published extensively nationally and internationally on urban history, political culture, democratisation, gender equality policies and female entrepreneurship. He is one of the few male Norwegian historians involved in gender history. His books include From subjects to citizens: Government and political culture in Norway c. (author), Politics, profession and awakening: Women in Norway in the 19th and 20th century (editor and co-author), Absolutism in decline (co-editor and co-author), and Politics in Europe c. (author, forthcoming). In 2017, he and three other co-authors won silver award in the contest of the exclusive prize Best European Learning Materials Award, co-organised by the Frankfurt Book Fair, the International Association for Research on Textbooks and Educational Media, and the European Educational Publishers Group.
Description based on online resource; title from digital title page (viewed on January 16, 2020).
Subject Women’s rights — Scandinavia.
Human rights — Scandinavia.
Equality.
Series [Taylor & Francis ebooks]
Global Gender
Global gender (Series)
Added Author Dørum, Knut, 1969- editor.

