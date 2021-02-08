NONPEPTIDE SMALL MOLECULES WITH A TEN-MEMBERED MACROLACTAM OR A MORPHOLINE MOTIF FROM THE INSECT AMERICAN COCKROACH AND THEIR ANTIANGIOGENIC ACTIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021
(±)-Periplactam A (1), rare ten-membered macrolactam composed of lignan and putrescine, (±)-periplanol E (2), a dimeric phenethyl alcohol derivative formed via morpholine, and periplactams B (3) and C (4), epimeric adducts composed of isocoumarin and urea, were isolated from American cockroach (Periplaneta americana). Their structures were identified by spectroscopic analyses, X-ray diﬀraction, and computational methods. Biological assay revealed that (+)-2 exhibits antiangiogenic activity in HUVECs in a dose-dependent manner.
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D0QO01653E