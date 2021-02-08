lunedì, Febbraio 8, 2021
Breaking News

UK: UNIVERSITà BRITANNICHE SOTTO INCHIESTA DEL MI6 PER AVER COSPIRATO CON IL…

RECOVERY FUND, LEGA: AL LAVORO IN QUESTE ORE IN VISTA DEL VOTO…

CRISTIANESIMO NELLE FILIPPINE. FR. BALILI: UNA GRAZIA CHE HA PORTATO MOLTI FRUTTI

GELOOFSBRIEVEN AMBASSADEURS ROEMENIë, CHINA EN SURINAME

NEW YORK FED LAUNCHES PREQUALIFICATION PROCESS FOR POTENTIAL CASH INVESTMENT MANAGER FOR…

GOVERNO: BORGHI (PD), SFIDIAMO LEGA SU CONTENUTI, NON NASCONDIAMOCI CON VETI

BéCHARA RAI: UNA CONFERENZA INTERNAZIONALE ONU PER IL LIBANO

MALAYSIA, LETTERA PASTORALE DEI VESCOVI: VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

GOVERNO, GRANDI RIFORME INDICATE: PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE, GIUSTIZIA CIVILE E FISCO

THE EUROPEAN UNION AND THE UNOPS SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR A COOPERATION…

Agenparl

NONPEPTIDE SMALL MOLECULES WITH A TEN-MEMBERED MACROLACTAM OR A MORPHOLINE MOTIF FROM THE INSECT AMERICAN COCKROACH AND THEIR ANTIANGIOGENIC ACTIVITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021

(±)-Periplactam A (1), rare ten-membered macrolactam composed of lignan and putrescine, (±)-periplanol E (2), a dimeric phenethyl alcohol derivative formed via morpholine, and periplactams B (3) and C (4), epimeric adducts composed of isocoumarin and urea, were isolated from American cockroach (Periplaneta americana). Their structures were identified by spectroscopic analyses, X-ray diﬀraction, and computational methods. Biological assay revealed that (+)-2 exhibits antiangiogenic activity in HUVECs in a dose-dependent manner.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D0QO01653E

Post collegati

NONPEPTIDE SMALL MOLECULES WITH A TEN-MEMBERED MACROLACTAM OR A MORPHOLINE MOTIF FROM THE INSECT AMERICAN COCKROACH AND THEIR ANTIANGIOGENIC ACTIVITY

Redazione

AS UN COMMISSION ON SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT FOCUSES ON DIGITAL INCLUSION, ROLE OF LIBRARIES HIGHLIGHTED

Redazione

<P>CHARACTERIZATION OF FUNCTIONALLY GRADED ADHESIVES USING RADIATION CURING</P>

Redazione

EFFECTS OF DIFFERENT TREATMENT ATMOSPHERES ON CEO2/G-C3N4 PHOTOCATALYTIC CO2 REDUCTION: GOOD OR BAD?

Redazione

DARPA SEEKS PRIVATE-SECTOR INPUT ON CAPABILITIES TO BUILD LARGE STRUCTURES ON THE MOON

Redazione

USE OF GOLDENSEAL MAY COMPROMISE GLUCOSE CONTROL IN DIABETICS ON METFORMIN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More