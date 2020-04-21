NONLINEAR ION DRIFT-DIFFUSION MEMRISTANCE DESCRIPTION OF TIO2 RRAM DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00195C, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Sahar Alialy, Koorosh Esteki, Mauro Ferreira, John J. Boland, Claudia Gomes da Rocha

The nature and direction of the hysteresis in memristive devices is critical to device operation and performance and the ability to realise their potential as neuromorphic applications. TiO 2 is a…

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00195C