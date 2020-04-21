NONLINEAR ION DRIFT-DIFFUSION MEMRISTANCE DESCRIPTION OF TIO2 RRAM DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00195C, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00195C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sahar Alialy, Koorosh Esteki, Mauro Ferreira, John J. Boland, Claudia Gomes da Rocha
The nature and direction of the hysteresis in memristive devices is critical to device operation and performance and the ability to realise their potential as neuromorphic applications. TiO2 is a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The nature and direction of the hysteresis in memristive devices is critical to device operation and performance and the ability to realise their potential as neuromorphic applications. TiO2 is a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00195C