NONLINEAR ION DRIFT-DIFFUSION MEMRISTANCE DESCRIPTION OF TIO2 RRAM DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00195C, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sahar Alialy, Koorosh Esteki, Mauro Ferreira, John J. Boland, Claudia Gomes da Rocha
The nature and direction of the hysteresis in memristive devices is critical to device operation and performance and the ability to realise their potential as neuromorphic applications. TiO2 is a…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00195C

