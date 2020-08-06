giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
NON-SUBSIDISED RENTS INCREASED MOST IN GREATER HELSINKI AND IN TURKU

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020

Published: 6 August 2020

The rents of non-subsidised rental dwellings
increased most in the year in Greater Helsinki and in Turku in the
second quarter of 2020.

The development of rents in non-subsidised rental
dwellings, index 2015=100

The development of rents in non-subsidised rental dwellings, index 2015=100

In large towns, the rents of non-subsidised rental dwellings
have increased most in Helsinki, Vantaa, Turku and Tampere compared
to 2015. The rise in rents was lowest in Seinäjoki, Kotka,
Hämeenlinna and Lahti. In Greater Helsinki, rents have risen by 8
per cent and in the rest of the country by 6 per cent from
2015.

Rents for non-subsidised rental dwellings, 2nd
quarter 2020

Region Index 2015=100 Quarterly change in index, % Yearly change in index, % Number* Rent per square meter (euro/m²) Rent for new tenancies (euro/m²)
Whole country 106.7 0.3 1.3 113 161 15.0 15.9
Greater Helsinki 107.8 0.4 1.7 41 019 20.1 21.4
Rest of the country (whole country – Greater
Helsinki)		 106.0 0.3 1.0 72 142 12.9 13.5
Helsinki 107.7 0.4 1.7 23 284 21.3 22.8
Helsinki 1 106.3 0.3 1.5 3 015 22.9 25.3
Helsinki 2 107.9 0.4 1.8 9 372 22.4 23.7
Helsinki 3 106.0 0.3 1.2 2 854 19.8 20.0
Helsinki 4 109.7 0.5 1.8 8 043 18.6 19.3
Espoo-Kauniainen 106.9 0.5 1.7 8 153 18.1 19.1
Vantaa 109.0 0.6 1.7 9 582 18.0 18.6
Satellite municipalities 107.1 0.4 1.2 4 926 14.8 15.8
Tampere 107.8 0.4 1.6 11 464 15.2 15.6
Turku 108.4 0.5 1.7 8 224 14.3 15.5
Lahti 104.1 0.1 0.2 4 168 13.5 13.6
Kuopio 107.1 0.2 0.7 3 580 14.5 14.6
Jyväskylä 105.9 0.1 0.3 5 588 14.4 14.7
Oulu 107.0 0.4 1.5 6 497 13.2 13.5

1) * Number of observations included in the index calculation

The average rent level of non-subsidised rental dwellings is
highest in Helsinki, EUR 21.3 per m² and lowest in Kouvola, EUR
10.9 per m². In new tenancies signed in the last six months, the
average price of a rented square metre of a one-room flat was EUR
27.8 per m² in Helsinki, EUR 19.3 per m² in Tampere and EUR 18.8
per m² in Turku.

These data derive from Statistics Finland’s quarterly statistics
on rents of dwellings, which is based on data from the Social
Insurance Institution housing aid register and private rental
housing companies.

Source: Rents of dwellings, Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Martti Korhonen 029 551 3451,
Elina Vuorio 029 551 3385, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (229.2 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Appendix tables

Figures

Updated 6.8.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Rents of dwellings [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-1018. 2nd quarter 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 6.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/asvu/2020/02/asvu_2020_02_2020-08-06_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/asvu/2020/02/asvu_2020_02_2020-08-06_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/asvu/2020/02/asvu_2020_02_2020-08-06_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/asvu/2020/02/asvu_2020_02_2020-08-06_tie_001_en.html

