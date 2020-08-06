NON-SUBSIDISED RENTS INCREASED MOST IN GREATER HELSINKI AND IN TURKU

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020
Published: 6 August 2020
The rents of non-subsidised rental dwellings
increased most in the year in Greater Helsinki and in Turku in the
second quarter of 2020.
The development of rents in non-subsidised rental
dwellings, index 2015=100
In large towns, the rents of non-subsidised rental dwellings
have increased most in Helsinki, Vantaa, Turku and Tampere compared
to 2015. The rise in rents was lowest in Seinäjoki, Kotka,
Hämeenlinna and Lahti. In Greater Helsinki, rents have risen by 8
per cent and in the rest of the country by 6 per cent from
2015.
Rents for non-subsidised rental dwellings, 2nd
quarter 2020
|Region
|Index 2015=100
|Quarterly change in index, %
|Yearly change in index, %
|Number*
|Rent per square meter (euro/m²)
|Rent for new tenancies (euro/m²)
|Whole country
|106.7
|0.3
|1.3
|113 161
|15.0
|15.9
|Greater Helsinki
|107.8
|0.4
|1.7
|41 019
|20.1
|21.4
|Rest of the country (whole country – Greater
Helsinki)
|106.0
|0.3
|1.0
|72 142
|12.9
|13.5
|Helsinki
|107.7
|0.4
|1.7
|23 284
|21.3
|22.8
|Helsinki 1
|106.3
|0.3
|1.5
|3 015
|22.9
|25.3
|Helsinki 2
|107.9
|0.4
|1.8
|9 372
|22.4
|23.7
|Helsinki 3
|106.0
|0.3
|1.2
|2 854
|19.8
|20.0
|Helsinki 4
|109.7
|0.5
|1.8
|8 043
|18.6
|19.3
|Espoo-Kauniainen
|106.9
|0.5
|1.7
|8 153
|18.1
|19.1
|Vantaa
|109.0
|0.6
|1.7
|9 582
|18.0
|18.6
|Satellite municipalities
|107.1
|0.4
|1.2
|4 926
|14.8
|15.8
|Tampere
|107.8
|0.4
|1.6
|11 464
|15.2
|15.6
|Turku
|108.4
|0.5
|1.7
|8 224
|14.3
|15.5
|Lahti
|104.1
|0.1
|0.2
|4 168
|13.5
|13.6
|Kuopio
|107.1
|0.2
|0.7
|3 580
|14.5
|14.6
|Jyväskylä
|105.9
|0.1
|0.3
|5 588
|14.4
|14.7
|Oulu
|107.0
|0.4
|1.5
|6 497
|13.2
|13.5
1) * Number of observations included in the index calculation
The average rent level of non-subsidised rental dwellings is
highest in Helsinki, EUR 21.3 per m² and lowest in Kouvola, EUR
10.9 per m². In new tenancies signed in the last six months, the
average price of a rented square metre of a one-room flat was EUR
27.8 per m² in Helsinki, EUR 19.3 per m² in Tampere and EUR 18.8
per m² in Turku.
These data derive from Statistics Finland’s quarterly statistics
on rents of dwellings, which is based on data from the Social
Insurance Institution housing aid register and private rental
housing companies.
