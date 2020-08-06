NON-SUBSIDISED RENTS INCREASED MOST IN GREATER HELSINKI AND IN TURKU

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), gio 06 agosto 2020

Published: 6 August 2020

The rents of non-subsidised rental dwellings

increased most in the year in Greater Helsinki and in Turku in the

second quarter of 2020.

The development of rents in non-subsidised rental

dwellings, index 2015=100

In large towns, the rents of non-subsidised rental dwellings

have increased most in Helsinki, Vantaa, Turku and Tampere compared

to 2015. The rise in rents was lowest in Seinäjoki, Kotka,

Hämeenlinna and Lahti. In Greater Helsinki, rents have risen by 8

per cent and in the rest of the country by 6 per cent from

2015.

Rents for non-subsidised rental dwellings, 2nd

quarter 2020

Region Index 2015=100 Quarterly change in index, % Yearly change in index, % Number* Rent per square meter (euro/m²) Rent for new tenancies (euro/m²) Whole country 106.7 0.3 1.3 113 161 15.0 15.9 Greater Helsinki 107.8 0.4 1.7 41 019 20.1 21.4 Rest of the country (whole country – Greater

Helsinki) 106.0 0.3 1.0 72 142 12.9 13.5 Helsinki 107.7 0.4 1.7 23 284 21.3 22.8 Helsinki 1 106.3 0.3 1.5 3 015 22.9 25.3 Helsinki 2 107.9 0.4 1.8 9 372 22.4 23.7 Helsinki 3 106.0 0.3 1.2 2 854 19.8 20.0 Helsinki 4 109.7 0.5 1.8 8 043 18.6 19.3 Espoo-Kauniainen 106.9 0.5 1.7 8 153 18.1 19.1 Vantaa 109.0 0.6 1.7 9 582 18.0 18.6 Satellite municipalities 107.1 0.4 1.2 4 926 14.8 15.8 Tampere 107.8 0.4 1.6 11 464 15.2 15.6 Turku 108.4 0.5 1.7 8 224 14.3 15.5 Lahti 104.1 0.1 0.2 4 168 13.5 13.6 Kuopio 107.1 0.2 0.7 3 580 14.5 14.6 Jyväskylä 105.9 0.1 0.3 5 588 14.4 14.7 Oulu 107.0 0.4 1.5 6 497 13.2 13.5

1) * Number of observations included in the index calculation

The average rent level of non-subsidised rental dwellings is

highest in Helsinki, EUR 21.3 per m² and lowest in Kouvola, EUR

10.9 per m². In new tenancies signed in the last six months, the

average price of a rented square metre of a one-room flat was EUR

27.8 per m² in Helsinki, EUR 19.3 per m² in Tampere and EUR 18.8

per m² in Turku.

These data derive from Statistics Finland’s quarterly statistics

on rents of dwellings, which is based on data from the Social

Insurance Institution housing aid register and private rental

housing companies.

Source: Rents of dwellings, Statistics Finland

