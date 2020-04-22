NON-PROFIT SECTOR IS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ACTOR OF THE SLOVAK DEVELOPMENT AID

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), mer 22 aprile 2020 Today (April 21, 2020), Ingrid Brocková, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, received Daniel Kaba, Executive Secretary of Ambrela, the Platform for Development Organisations, and the representatives of other non-governmental organisations associated within this platform. The current possibilities for the use of SlovakAid were discussed at the meeting, in connection with helping partner countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The cooperation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the NGO sector was also discussed with the aim of improving the quality of the system of the official development cooperation of the Slovak Republic.

