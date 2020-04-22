mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

NON-PROFIT SECTOR IS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ACTOR OF THE SLOVAK DEVELOPMENT AID

BERGAMO IN LENTA RIPRESA. PADRE BERGAMELLI: CERCO DI OFFRIRE UN PO’ DI…

MERCOLEDì 22 APRILE 2020 – 209ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CS_EDILIZIA SCOLASTICA, IN ARRIVO ALTRI 320 MILIONI DI EURO

IL PAPA: DARE VITA A UN MOVIMENTO “DAL BASSO” PER LA TERRA,…

BARTOLOMEO I: UNITI AL GRIDO DI FRANCESCO IN DIFESA DELLA TERRA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2463 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2471 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2471 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

FROM PARLIAMENT TO PEMBROKESHIRE: WELSH SECRETARY TO ANSWER WELSH QUESTIONS FROM WALES…

Agenparl

NON-PROFIT SECTOR IS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ACTOR OF THE SLOVAK DEVELOPMENT AID

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), mer 22 aprile 2020 Today (April 21, 2020), Ingrid Brocková, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, received Daniel Kaba, Executive Secretary of Ambrela, the Platform for Development Organisations, and the representatives of other non-governmental organisations associated within this platform. The current possibilities for the use of SlovakAid were discussed at the meeting, in connection with helping partner countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The cooperation of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the NGO sector was also discussed with the aim of improving the quality of the system of the official development cooperation of the Slovak Republic.

Fonte/Source:

Post collegati

NON-PROFIT SECTOR IS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ACTOR OF THE SLOVAK DEVELOPMENT AID

Redazione

CONSIGLIO ONLINE

Redazione

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN PALLADIUM-CATALYZED C-S BONDS FORMATION

Redazione

PH.D. STUDENT IN TRENTO/ITALY

Redazione

EMERGENZA CORONAVIRUS: AIUTI PER LE FAMIGLIE IN DIFFICOLTA’

Redazione

SINGLE-CRYSTAL-TO-SINGLE-CRYSTAL POST-SYNTHETIC MODIFICATIONS OF THREE-DIMENSIONAL LOFS (LN = GD, EU): A WAY TO MODULATE THEIR LUMINESCENCE AND THERMOMETRIC PROPERTIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More