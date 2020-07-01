mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA, SALVINI: UN GOVERNO CHE DIMENTICA L’ISTRUZIONE È UN GOVERNO CHE NON…

PERCEPTIONS OF QUALIFICATIONS IN ENGLAND

LITHUANIA COMMENCES THE NEXT PRESIDENCY OF THE BALTIC SEA STATES COUNCIL

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE SU POLITICA FISCALE UE – OGGI ALLE 15 DIRETTA WEBTV

ECONOMIA, SALVINI: TETTO AL CONTANTE UNA FOLLIA

MINETTI: IL MIO ROSARIO PER CHI HA LOTTATO CONTRO IL CORONAVIRUS

WE RUN TOGETHER: GESTI DI SOLIDARIETà E STORIE DI INCLUSIONE

EU-AUSTRALIA FACTSHEET

AGENDA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA OGGI IN ABRUZZO AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

USA: COSA CAMBIA SE BIDEN VINCE? «IL MONDO NON SI ORGANIZZA DA…

Agenparl

NON-OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION OF ISOBUTANE OVER SUPPORTED VANADIUM OXIDE: NATURE OF THE ACTIVE SITES AND COKE FORMATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020

We combine Raman spectroscopy, electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR), x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), temperature-programmed reduction (TPR), x-ray diffraction (XRD), high-field 51V-solid-state magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopy (ssNMR), transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and N2-physisorption to unravel structure-activity relationships during the non-oxidative dehydrogenation of isobutane over a V based catalyst. The use of SBA-15 as support favours the formation of oligomeric tetrahedral VOx species along with a smaller amount of V2O5 clusters. EPR, 51V-ssNMR and XPS suggest the formation of mostly V4+ species under reaction conditions. Investigation of “coke” species by dynamic nuclear polarization surface enhanced solid-state NMR (DNP SENS) reveals the co-exitance of aliphatic, olefinic/aromatic, acetal/alkoxy and carbonyl-based organic moieties in the post-reacted catalyst. Together with TPR and XRD results, we postulate that oxygenated coke species are the main responsible for vanadium clustering, which results in the irreversible deactivation of the catalyst.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/CXqQH8G5oyk/D0CY01174F

Post collegati

WASTE TREATMENT INFRASTRUCTURE, SLOVENIA, 2018

Redazione

NON-OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION OF ISOBUTANE OVER SUPPORTED VANADIUM OXIDE: NATURE OF THE ACTIVE SITES AND COKE FORMATION

Redazione

PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS-MICROPLASTICS

Redazione

CVMP STRATEGY ON ANTIMICROBIALS 2021-2025

Redazione

THE ROLE OF SP-B1–25 PEPTIDES IN LUNG SURFACTANT MONOLAYERS EXPOSED TO GOLD NANOPARTICLES

Redazione

AN ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE BIOMIMETIC PRODUCTION OF CYCLIC DISULFIDE-RICH PEPTIDES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More