sab 12 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01853A, Paper

Nicholas A. Lee, Gerald Gilligan, Ken T. Ngo, Massimiliano Lambert, Jonathan Rochford

A series of ruthenium photosensitizers incorporating a β-diketonate non-innocent ligand were synthesized, characterized, and implemented in dye-sensitized solar cells. Electrochemical studies exhibited well behaved reversible oxidations and reductions for all…

