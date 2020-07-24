venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA MACCALLUM ON THE STORY WITH MARTHA…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTHA MACCALLUM ON THE STORY WITH MARTHA…

COMMUNIST CHINA AND THE FREE WORLD'S FUTURE

COMMUNIST CHINA AND THE FREE WORLD'S FUTURE

NON-HUMAN VARIATION DATA FROM EVA IN NOW AVAILABLE IN THE GENOME DATA VIEWER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND-USA), ven 24 luglio 2020

You can now view SNP variation data for many commonly studied animals and plants – including mouse, cow, Drosophila, Arabidopsis, maize, cabbage, and many more – in the Genome Data Viewer (GDV) and other graphical sequence viewers. This data is streamed from the European Variation Archive (EVA)  at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI).

On any NCBI graphical sequence view you can use the Configure Tracks menu and the Track Configuration Panel to add the track for the EVA RefSNP data. This track is available through the left-hand tab for Remote Variation Data (Figure 1).  The EVA RefSNP track displayed on the pig (Sus scrofa) chromosome 12 graphical view is shown in Figure 2.

Config_tracks

Config_tracksFigure 1. The Track Configuration panel showing the Remote Variation Data tab and he EVA RefSNP Release 1 track. Select the track checkbox and click Configure to load the track.

pig_snps

pig_snpsFigure 2. The graphical sequence viewer showing the region of the growth hormone gene on pig chromosome 12 (NC_010454.4) with the EVA RefSNP Release 1 track at the bottom.  The track header has an (R) and a green highlight to indicate that it is remote data streamed from an external website. NCBI is not responsible for the content or availability of these data. 

The EVA SNP FTP site has more information about the EVA SNP data release.

Please contact us using the Feedback link on the graphical view to let us know what you think and how we can further improve your experience with the NCBI genome browsers and graphical sequence viewers

Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2020/07/23/eva-snp-gdv/

NON-HUMAN VARIATION DATA FROM EVA IN NOW AVAILABLE IN THE GENOME DATA VIEWER

