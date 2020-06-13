sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2020 YOUNG ENVIRONMENTALIST AWARDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), sab 13 giugno 2020

Nominations Open for 2020 Young Environmentalist Awards – State of Delaware News

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking for Delaware students who are working to make a difference for the environment, and encouraging teachers, classmates, club or group leaders, family members and others to nominate these students for the 2020 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards. Nominations must be based on actions or projects which have taken place between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The Young Environmentalist program honors Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance of Delaware’s natural resources through one or more of the following: demonstrating environmental stewardship, initiating an innovative project, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, July 10, 2020. A winner will be chosen from each of the following categories: elementary (grades 1-4), middle school (grades 5-8), and high school (grades 9-12). Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of his or her contribution to the community.

This is the 27th year for DNREC’s Young Environmentalist awards program. Past honorees have included students who planned community cleanups and tree plantings, founded or led school environmental clubs or projects and volunteered at parks and nature centers, as well as beekeepers, nature photographers, recycling advocates and young lobbyists.

In past years, winners have been honored in a special ceremony on Governor’s Day at the Delaware State Fair, which is tentatively planned for Thursday, July 30 this year. All plans are subject to change based on health and safety considerations and any changes will be announced.

Nominations may be submitted online at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/young-environmentalists/, or emailed to <a

For more information, including nomination forms, please visit https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/young-environmentalists/, or call DNREC Public Affairs at 302-739-9902.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, <a Michael Globetti, <a

###

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/06/12/nominations-open-for-2020-young-environmentalist-awards/

