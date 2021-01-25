NOMINATE NOW FOR BIOMEDICAL SCIENTIST OF THE YEAR

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 25 gennaio 2021

22 January 2021

Nominations for the next Biomedical Scientist of the Year are now underway, with entries closing on 15th March.



The IBMS is proud to once again sponsor the Advancing Healthcare Awards category for Biomedical Scientist of the Year . The award celebrates an exceptional biomedical scientist who has used their skills and expertise to advance practice in an innovative and impactful way, making a real difference to patients’ lives and inspiring those around them.

The prestigious Advancing Healthcare Awards recognise and celebrate the work of allied health professionals, healthcare scientists and pharmacists and those who work alongside them in support roles, leading innovative healthcare practice across the UK – now more than ever it’s important to recognise, celebrate and reward this work. How to apply You can nominate yourself or a colleague through the AH Awards website by 5 pm on 15 March 2021

Criteria Nominees must be a HCPC registered biomedical scientist practising within the UK and show evidence of: • measurable achievements • leadership and team working • impact on patient care. Everything else you need should be found here: https://ahawards.co.uk/uk/

Biomedical Scientist of the Year 2020 – Dr Guy Orchard In 2020 the award was presented to IBMS Fellow and consultant Biomedical Scientist Dr Guy Orchard said upon winning: “It is a tremendous honour to receive this award. I was nominated in respect of two innovations I researched in my laboratory and which are now commercially available products worldwide. I feel very strongly when people say that biomedical scientists do not do research, we definitely do and our work has the potential to make a significant contribution to our diagnostic services. I was therefore delighted when my laboratory-based research and product innovations received this recognition by my peers and my professional body.” Listen to Guy speaking about his win and how the inspiration for his innovations came from the most unlikely of places – a trip to the local delicatessen – on IBMS POD. You can also watch Guy win Biomedical Scientist of the Year 2020 below: [embedded content]

We wish all of our members the best of luck with their applications.

