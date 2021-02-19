(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 Robotic gliders launched

National Oceanography Centre

NOC News Round Up

19 February 2021

Women in Science on board RRS James Cook

FIRST LOOK IMAGES: Robotic gliders launched as part of expedition to investigate huge South Atlantic iceberg

Glider deployed from the RRS James Cook

New images releasedthis week show the UKs National Oceanography Centre launching a robotic underwater glider from the RRS “James Cook”. The first images released of the glider launch mark the start of a four-month mission to investigate the massive A68a iceberg in the South Atlantic, one of the largest icebergs ever identified by scientists.

You can view all the images and find out more via our website [ https://www.noc.ac.uk/news/first-look-images-robotic-gliders-launched-today-part-expedition-investigate-huge-south ].

Our scientists on board the RRS “James Cook” commented, “We deployed the two gliders and did several CTD sections on different sides of A68a.And weve been carefully and often slowly navigating through a lot of ice from all the various fragments that a68a and its siblings are shedding around. Definitely very scenic! When its not all foggywe even had some snow a couple days ago.

“Yesterday we started the first hydrographic repeat section, A23, in the Scotia and Weddell Sea. We started at the northern end and so there is still quite a bit of ice around, sometimes right on top of the stations, so weve made some small detours.7 stations done and 24 more to go! Then we head to Drake Passage for SR1b.”

Follow our Dr Alice Marzocchi on Twitter @allygully [ https://twitter.com/allygully ] for more great images and updates live from the RRS “James Cook”.

View of giant iceberg A68a from RRS James Cook________________________________________________________________________

Abstract call opens for MATS 2021

MATS 2021 panel promo (generic)

The NOC is calling for abstract submissions [ https://www.noc.ac.uk/news/call-abstracts-opens-marine-autonomy-technology-showcase-2021%C2%A0 ] for this years Marine Autonomy and Technology Showcase (MATS 2021) which is scheduled to take place from 911 November.

MATS has grown over the last six years to become a key event in the marine technology calendar, attracting delegates from around the world. In 2020 we welcomed over 250 guests and more than 30 exhibitors for three days of insightful presentations and networking opportunities. This years showcase will primarily focus on new developments and innovations, and will also look forward to where marine autonomous technology and ocean exploration is heading in the next five years.

The overarching themes of MATS 2021 are to explore the information needs of users of Marine Autonomous Systems (MAS), review the current technologies available to enable cutting-edge data gathering for MAS users, and explore the methods of transforming raw data into exploitable information for the end user.