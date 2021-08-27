(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 Join us on social media for Monster Monday! []

[Join us on social media for Monster Monday!]

[Monsters of the deep]

Once all the contenders have been revealed, during the build-up to Halloween YOU will have the chance to vote for your favourite, with the winner being crowned the ultimate Monster of the Deep.

Make sure to be following us on both Facebook and Twitter to ensure you don’t miss out on learning about the famous Blobfish, the terrifying Giant Sea Spider and many more!

[Scientists aim to reverse the trend of seagrass degradation]

[Surveying transplanted seagrass (C) University of Southampton]

The NOC is working alongside eleven principal scientists, political bodies and NGOs concerned with seagrass management, on the current Recovery of Seagrass for Ocean Wealth UK project (ReSOW UK).

ReSOW UK will provide scientific evidence and a strategic vision for ecological renewal. It will further facilitate informed management and restoration of seagrass for sustainable social, environmental, and economic net gains for the UK.

The UK Government has recognised Nature Based Solutions to climate change as an important component of achieving their target of reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050. Seagrass meadows create a highly efficient and long-term store of carbon in their marine sediments, providing an opportunity for their restoration to become a key contributor to these solutions. The project will provide the key evidence underpinning this solution by estimating the capacity of UK seagrasses to capture carbon dioxide.

[BBC Future: the subtle influence of the Moon on Earth’s weather]

The NOC’s Dr Chris Wilson said: “These currents and waves may either melt or break up sea ice, due to either the transport and mixing of warmer waters or due to straining motions acting to tear apart the ice into smaller pieces, which are then more susceptible to melting.”

[National Geographic: establishing height zero]

The NOC’s Prof. Phil Woodworth commented on a the importance of the Ordnance Datum Newlyn (ODN) in ocean studies, as part of a National Geographic report released earlier this week.

[Free online workshop: Marine Data Management, Governance and the MEDIN toolset]

The Marine Environmental Data and Information Network (MEDIN) and OceanWise are delighted to announce the next run of our free online workshop: Marine Data Management, Governance and the MEDIN toolset. The course will take place over 5 days from the 13 to the 17 of September, with live lessons in the morning and independent learning in the afternoons.

This training course is suitable for anyone responsible for collecting or managing marine environmental data in the public sector, industry or for education or research. Familiarity with different marine data types, and how data is acquired and used, would be helpful but not essential. Prior knowledge or practical experience of data management is not required.

