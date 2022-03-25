(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 Top ten marine species discovered in 2021 revealed []

[National Oceanography Centre]

NOC News Round Up

– [Top ten marine species discovered in 2021 revealed](#link_2)

– [Boaty McBoatface returns from Thwaites Glacier](#link_1)

– [The NOC leads ground-breaking carbon capture research](#link_5)

– [Net Zero Oceanographic Capability (NZOC) Virtual Webinar](#link_4)

– [NOC hosts visitors from NOAA](#link_3)

Look out for your re-subscription email

We’re changing how we send out all our NOCmail newsletters. To keep receiving these great weekly updates you’ll need to re-subscribe on our brand new Ocean News platform. Look out for the dedicated email coming later today – or click this button now to add your details and stay in touch.

—————————————————————

[Top ten marine species discovered in 2021 revealed]

[WoRMS]

The Cebimar Moon Jellyfish, Aurelia cebimarensis

The top ten features the tiny Japanese Twitter Mite, discovered on social media; the Quarantine Shrimp, described during the COVID-19 lockdown; a new species of mysid hiding in plain sight; the huge Yokozuna Slickhead, honouring high ranking sumo wrestlers, and the astonishing Jurassic Pig-Nose Brittle Star.

—————————————————————

[Boaty McBoatface returns from Thwaites Glacier]

[Boaty]

Engineers from the NOC are returning from the Thwaites Glacier expedition with renowned autonomous underwater vehicle, Boaty McBoatface, having deployed it to help understand what is causing ice loss from the glacier and better predict how its deterioration could contribute to sea level rise.

Partially funded by 10% for the Ocean through a philanthropy partnership with the NOC, the expedition saw Boaty McBoatface travel over 40km under the shelf measuring currents, turbulence and other properties of the water temperature and salinity.

—————————————————————

[The NOC leads ground-breaking carbon capture research]

[Mayor, D. J., Gentleman,W. C., & Anderson, T. R. (2020). ]

Scientists at the NOC used a model that simulates the global ocean ecosystem to explore how seasonal variation in the flux of dead organisms and waste material sinking to deeper depths affects the ocean’s ability to store carbon.

—————————————————————

[Net Zero Oceanographic Capability (NZOC) Virtual Webinar]

[NZOC webinar]

Are you an academic or industry expert with an interest in decarbonsing oceanographic research? Join us for a lively webinar that aims to share learning outcomes of the UK Net Zero Oceanographic Capability (NZOC) project and explore opportunities for international collaboration, including through relevant international initiatives such as the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), the Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO) and the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas.

—————————————————————

[NOC hosts visitors from NOAA]

[Ed Hill and Rick Spinrad CA]

Last week, leading experts from the NOC including Chief Executive Prof Ed Hill, hosted visitors from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including Dr Rick Spinrad, NOAA Administrator, Lieutenant commander Cherisa Friedlander, Aid to Dr Spinrad and Rakhi Kasat, Senior International Affairs Specialist.

The visitors enjoyed a brief tour which included an overview of NOC technology given by Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotic Systems group. Emma Guest, from the National Oceanographic Library (NOL), also highlighted some of the treasures in the NOL archives. The visit included a discussion on the Argo program, the Net Zero Oceanographic Capability scoping project and collaborative links with industry.

—————————————————————

[A2KUI being winched into the water at Loch Ness]

Current Vacancies

—————————————————————

—————————————————————