(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 UK sea level rising but data quality going down []

[National Oceanography Centre]

NOC News Round Up

– [UK sea level rising but data quality going down](#link_1)

– [New study uncovers hidden behaviour of the Arctic Ocean’s currents](#link_2)

– [NOC research to feature in Channel 5’s ‘Tsunami’ documentary](#link_3)

– [This time last year: NOC-led plastics research released in Nature Communications](#link_4)

[Satellite image of fine-scale currents with drifting sea-ice near eastern Greenland. Image Credit: NASA]

[UK sea level rising but data quality going down]

[Tide Gage]

Scientists from the NOC have contributed to The Met Office’s annual report ‘The State of UK Climate’, which revealed UK sea level has risen 16.5cm since 1901 (excluding land movement).

– The State of the UK Climate Report 2020 published last month shows that UK sea level rose by over 16.5cm or 6½ inches (1.5 ± 0.1 cm/decade) since 1901. However, issues with data quality mean there was not enough data to update the UK sea level index with a value for 2020.

– NOC scientists are calling for more effectively managed sustained ocean observation systems to provide the research and information needed for a healthier ocean.

The report warns, however, that ‘due to ongoing issues with data quality there was not enough data to update the UK sea level index with a value for 2020’.

NOC experts believe this highlights the ever-growing need for sustained observations as a way of providing the essential data required to inform decision-makers of climate and environmental policies about the oceans and how to tackle critical marine issues.

—————————————————————

[New study uncovers hidden behaviour of the Arctic Ocean’s currents]

[Satellite image of fine-scale currents with drifting sea-ice near eastern Greenland. Image Credit: NASA]

Satellite image of fine-scale currents with drifting sea-ice near eastern Greenland. Image Credit: NASA

A new study has discovered that the Transpolar Drift, a strong surface current in the Arctic Ocean, is more variable than was previously known. With the Arctic currently changing at unprecedented rates, this discovery could impact future predictions for climate change and the world’s rising surface temperatures.

—————————————————————

[NOC research to feature in Channel 5’s ‘Tsunami’ documentary]

[Image Credit: Channel 5]

In a 3-night documentary series Xand van Tulleken and Raksha Dave will tell the dramatic story of The Boxing Day Tsunami of 2004 one of the worst natural disasters in history.

For the show, the NOC provided commentary and insight on an academic paper from our very own Professor Kevin Horsburgh and his colleagues.

Tune in to Channel 5 on Monday 23rd-Wednesday 25th August at 9pm.

—————————————————————

[This time last year: NOC-led plastics research released in Nature Communications]

[katsia_microplastics]

Significantly, this figure is only for three of the most common types of plastic litter in a limited size range. Yet, it is comparable in magnitude to estimates of all plastic waste that has entered the Atlantic Ocean over the past 65 years: 17 million tonnes. This suggests that the supply of plastic to the ocean have been substantially underestimated.

—————————————————————

Join in the NERC Environmental Data Discovery Trails!

[Digital Trails]

To improve the accessibility of data collected through NERC-funded research, or managed by NERC data centres and collaborators, NERC are collecting feedback on the user experience (UX) to improve the navigation of their various web portals to assess this data.

To gather feedback they are inviting the public to take part in their Environmental Data Discovery Trails. The events will run as short online quizzes, which will ask participants to navigate a website and find the information linked to each trail. If you complete all of the feedback boxes you’ll be entered into a prize draw for a reward.

NERC’s “Going underground” trail will run for two events on:

09:00 25 Aug 2021 – 21:00 28 Aug 2021

09:00 5 Sept 2021 – 17:00 8 Sept 2021

—————————————————————

[A2KUI being winched into the water at Loch Ness]

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this