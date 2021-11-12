(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 NOC launches funding initiative to empower people to support ocean sustainability []

[National Oceanography Centre]

NOC News Round Up

[Ocean Alliance]

Earlier this week, the NOC called on individuals and businesses to protect the future of the ocean by joining its newly launched, Ocean Alliance.

The funding programme will be an essential resource for global ocean research and vital technological development, empowering society to become more involved in the global science needed to support a sustainable ocean.

[ALR5]

Engineers from the NOC have returned to Loch Ness in Scotland for the latest trials of new, state-of-the-art robot submarines that will be a central part of the future net zero oceanographic research infrastructure.

[NOC-ISA]

Exploration and potential future exploitation of marine minerals is an emerging field to ensure future access to raw materials for low carbon industries. It attracts high-technology, autonomous, low-impact, and remotely-operated solutions that allow for environmentally sustainable exploration, exploitation and monitoring. It is in this context that the ISA and the NOC decided to collaborate on hosting an Expert Group Workshop to inform future policy.

This partnership was initiated with the preparation by the NOC of a background document, summarising the main relevant and emerging technologies for deep-sea exploration and marine scientific research. This document laid the foundations for the organisation of an expert scoping meeting on advancing marine technology in support of the sustainable development of mineral resources of the Area.

[Tour ALR Facilities]

Ever wanted to see where our Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems like Autosub Long Range (better known as Boaty McBoatface) are developed? Take a virtual tour of Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems (MARS) Facility!

Explore the area where the MARS fleet, one of the most advanced fleets of robotic and autonomous vehicles and equipment, is held and worked on. You’ll see the equipment from the same perspective as our 45 engineers and technologists that develop, maintain, and operate the vehicles.

[MOOC]

The NOC’s MOOC course, “Ocean Science in Action: Addressing Marine Ecosystems and Food Security” is part of the Future Learn COP26 collection!

[MATS 2021]

Keynote speaker Professor Ed Hill presenting at MATS 2021

This week saw the return of the NOC’s Marine Autonomy Technology Showcase (MATS), which took place as a hybrid event for the first time!

The three day event saw a series of insightful presentations from the world of marine autonomy, including keynote speeches from Professor Ed Hill, Brigadier D.J. Cheesman MBE and Professor João Sousa.

The event included a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the NOC’s first Autosub mission, which included a live link up to Loch Ness where Head of MARS Dr Maaten Furlong presented some of the key achievements and challenges since the mission in July 1996.

[Maaten Furlong presenting on 25 years of Autosub from Loch Ness]

The NOC’s Head of MARS Dr Maaten Furlong, presenting live to MATS from Loch Ness

[Pemba Channel]

Register now for the next in a series of SOLSTICE-WIO Webinars “Interdisciplinary research for the sustainable management of the marine environment, climate change and food security: Case Studies from the Western Indian Ocean”.

15th November (2–4pm EAT / 1–3pm SAST / 11am–1pm GMT):

Living marine resources of the Pemba Channel – at the frontier of climate change and food security (including the launch of the translational material for fishery management and communities)

[A2KUI being winched into the water at Loch Ness]

