NOC NEWS FRIDAY ROUND UP – 12 MARCH 2021

Several photos of the view from the deck of the ship James Cook, there has been high-vis clothing, sea vistas and sunrises

Seagoing Science Bursary launched

Passionate about a career in marine science or oceanography? We’ve launched our first West P&I Seagoing Science Bursary!



The bursary provides financial support that will enable students and early career researchers in the field of marine science or oceanography – or those from developing countries who are keen to become involved in the field of marine science or oceanography – to gain practical experience of sea-going science.



If you want to find our more about the competitive selection process you can visit our website [ https://noc.ac.uk/education/west-pi-science-bursary ] for all the information.

Setting sail soon

Final preparations are underway for the upcoming RRS “Discovery” [ https://www.noc.ac.uk/facilities/ships/rrs-discovery ]expedition to the Porcupine Abyssal Plain Sustained Observatory (PAP-SO) which is a sustained, multidisciplinary scientific observatory in the North Atlantic.



In this photo below from the @PAP_observatory on Twitter [ https://twitter.com/PAP_observatory ], Principal Scientist Dr Sue Hartman is seen checking the nutrient sensor (SUNA) and the chlorophyll sensor (Wetlabs Fluorometer) ready for deployment.

International Women’s Day

Scientists from our *British Ocean Sediment Core Research Facility* [ https://boscorf.org ]took over our Twitter and Instagram channels throughout Monday 8 March to celebrate International Women’s Day. Head over and follow us now to scroll back through the feeds to see all their great content from the day.



ICYMI: Ever wondered how species are identified?

A ‘big red prawn’ formally known as Cerataspis monstrosus

‘In Case You Missed It’ – last week we published this news story about species identification:

Scientists have created a set of unique guidelines for image-based species identification to improve biodiversity data collection. Led by the NOC’s Dr Tammy Horton, the new guide provides rules for the use of open nomenclature signs in image-based biodiversity studies.



Check it out here on our website [ http://noc.ac.uk/news/scientists-create-first-its-kind-guidelines-identifying-species-through-images ]. And take a deep dive into the Discovery Collections here [ https://www.noc.ac.uk/facilities/discovery-collections ].