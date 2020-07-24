Announces State Has Tested Incarcerated Individuals Over 55 for COVID-19; 1.9 Percent Test Positive

Announces State Police and State Liquor Authority to Lead Task Force to Investigate and Shut Down Establishments Not Complying with Safety Standards

Reiterates Call for Federal Funding for State and Local Governments

Launches New Ad Campaign Aimed at Young People

Hospitalizations Down to 706—New Low Since March 18

1.16 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive