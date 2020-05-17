domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
NO NEW CASES OF COVID-19; MORE THAN 20,000 TESTS CONDUCTED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), dom 17 maggio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 today.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 120; the number of active cases is zero and everyone has recovered. As of today, 20,317 tests have been conducted.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow these personal actions:

  • Stay within your two-household bubble.
  • Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.
  • When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.
  • Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.
  • Regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

  • fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);
  • a new cough or worsening chronic cough;
  • sore throat;
  • runny nose;
  • a new onset of fatigue;
  • a new onset of muscle pain;
  • loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and
  • in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.

17-05-20

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.05.0282.html

