19 Febbraio 2019
No job for sissies: Quilt show reflects talent, hours of patience and dedication

(AGENPARL) – El Centro (California), mar 19 febbraio 2019

EL CENTRO — Much of what you think you know about quilting is probably wrong.

Forget that image you’ve got burned in your brain from watching too many reruns of “The Waltons” or “Little House on the Prairie,” where several sweet little old little ladies would gather amicably around a stretched and framed  bedspread-in-progress and serenely stitch it together.

Fonte/Source: http://elcentrochamber.com/news/details/no-job-for-sissies-quilt-show-reflects-talent-hours-of-patience-and-dedication

