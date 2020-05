(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 24 maggio 2020 It’s inappropriate to consider blanket do-not-resuscitate orders for COVID-19 patients because adequate data is not yet available on US survival rates for in-hospital resuscitation of COVID-19 patients and data from China may not relate to US patients, according to a new article.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522105757.htm