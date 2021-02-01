NO DIRECT DECOMPOSITION: PROGRESS, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021
Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, 11,374-391
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY02041A, Minireview
Pingping Xie, Wenxue Ji, Yongdan Li, Cuijuan Zhang
The progress in catalyst R&D, challenges, and opportunities for NO direct decomposition are summarized.
