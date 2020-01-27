(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), lun 27 gennaio 2020

QUEZON CITY, Jan. 27 (PIA)–The Muntinlupa City Health Office, on Monday, dispels rumors circulating in social media, about an alleged confirmed case of coronavirus in a local hospital.

City Health Officer Dra. Teresa Tuliao said that there is no confirmed case of 2019-nCoV in Muntinlupa to date.

“Upon coordination and monitoring with our local hospitals, we have no verified novel coronavirus case in Muntinlupa City as of January 27. We are also closely coordinating with public health officials from DOH and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine regarding this issue,” Tuliao noted.

The Muntinlupa City Health Office urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information on the 2019-nCoV and monitor updates from official sources including the Department of Health and the local government.

Muntinlupa Public Information Officer Tez Navarro said hospitals and medical centers in the city were advised to observe high standard of infection prevention and control in dealing with patients suspected to have contracted with the virus.

Navarro added that Ospital ng Muntinlupa has installed priority lanes for patients experiencing flu-like symptoms and is equipped to respond in emergency situations involving patients with respiratory infections.

While DOH announced that there is one person under investigation in Muntinlupa City, Ospital ng Muntinlupa director Dr. Edwin Dimatatac clarifies that the individual is not admitted in the LGU-subsidized hospital.

Further, Muntinlupa LGU is also set to inspect Chinese restaurants and conduct a census of Chinese-nationals in the city as a precautionary measure in the prevention of the spread of the virus.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi calls on the city residents to be vigilant amid the scare. He advised the public to practice prodper hygiene, observe proper cough etiquette, and adopt healthy lifestyles to increase body resistance against infections.

Muntinlupa City residents are highly encouraged to immediately visit local health centers or Ospital ng Muntinlupa if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus. For more information, the public may coordinate with Ospital ng Muntinlupa at or with DOH at .

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1033480