(AGENPARL) – Ankara, dom 31 marzo 2019



H.E. Jorge Arreaza, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic

of Venezuela will pay a visit to Turkey ‪on 1 April 2019.



During the meetings, bilateral relations between Turkey and Venezuela as

well as current regional and international issues will be discussed.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mfa.gov.tr/no_81_-venezuela-disisleri-bakani-nin-ulkemizi-ziyareti-hk.en.mfa