14 Novembre 2019
Home » NO: 332, 14 NOVEMBER 2019, PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE ARMENIAN CLERIC KILLED IN SYRIA
NO: 332, 14 NOVEMBER 2019, PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE ARMENIAN CLERIC KILLED IN SYRIA

(AGENPARL) – Ankara, gio 14 novembre 2019

We are deeply saddened by the news that a cleric belonging to Syria’s
Armenian community lost his life in a heinous attack in the region
controlled by the PYD/YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

We strongly condemn this act of terror and express our condolences to the
people of Syria.

Terrorist organizations DEASH and PYD/YPG/PKK that operate in the region
and continuously target all Syrians, including Christians, are the usual
suspects.

Determined in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terror
emanating from Syria, Turkey will act with the international community also
to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mfa.gov.tr/no_332_-suriye-de-oldurulen-ermeni-din-gorevlisi-hk.en.mfa

