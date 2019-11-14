(AGENPARL) – Ankara, gio 14 novembre 2019

We are deeply saddened by the news that a cleric belonging to Syria’s

Armenian community lost his life in a heinous attack in the region

controlled by the PYD/YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

We strongly condemn this act of terror and express our condolences to the

people of Syria.

Terrorist organizations DEASH and PYD/YPG/PKK that operate in the region

and continuously target all Syrians, including Christians, are the usual

suspects.

Determined in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terror

emanating from Syria, Turkey will act with the international community also

to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack.

