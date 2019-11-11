(AGENPARL) – Ankara, lun 11 novembre 2019
We have repeatedly and strongly emphasized that in the Eastern
Mediterranean, we will not cease to protect our rights stemming from
international law and rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, despite all of the unintelligible steps of the European
Union.
The decisions taken today (11 November) at the European Union Foreign
Affairs Council meeting clearly demonstrates that our messages following
Council meetings of July 15 and October 14, 2019, have completely fallen on
deaf ears.
From 2004 until today, Turkey and TRNC have exerted benevolent efforts to
turn the hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean into an element
of stability rather than of tension, as the side having taken all the
constructive and positive initiatives.
The Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) and the EU -as misused by GCA’s
maximalist positions, can neither perceive the facts, nor take decisions in
accordance with international law and the principle of equity in this
process.
We have consistently stated since 2004 that naturally, we will not allow
the unilateral usurpation of our rights. EU’s unrequited and
incomprehensible support to a null and void administration disregarding
international law, as well as the falling hostage of an important
opportunity for cooperation in the Easter Mediterranean should indeed serve
as a case in point.
We will continue to encourage the implementation of fundamental principles
of international law as well as cooperation in the region towards lasting
stability and welfare of all the peoples in the Eastern Mediterranean. It
is evident that the EU, on the contrary having lost a long time ago its
credibility to stand as an impartial actor that could contribute to a
solution in Cyprus, will never be able to take a constructive and helpful
attitude in the Eastern Mediterranean.
As a matter of fact, it couldn’t be more ironic for the EU to make
reference to the principle of good neighborliness after the launch of our
off-shore activities as it has become deaf to our repeated calls since 2004
for respect for sovereignty and legitimate rights of both Turkey and TRNC.
It is a vain expectation for those who think that Turkey will bow to
threats and back down on its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. No one
should doubt that we will continue our exploration and drilling activities
in the Eastern Mediterranean.
