(AGENPARL) – Ankara, lun 11 novembre 2019

We have repeatedly and strongly emphasized that in the Eastern

Mediterranean, we will not cease to protect our rights stemming from

international law and rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of

Northern Cyprus, despite all of the unintelligible steps of the European

Union.

The decisions taken today (11 November) at the European Union Foreign

Affairs Council meeting clearly demonstrates that our messages following

Council meetings of July 15 and October 14, 2019, have completely fallen on

deaf ears.

From 2004 until today, Turkey and TRNC have exerted benevolent efforts to

turn the hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean into an element

of stability rather than of tension, as the side having taken all the

constructive and positive initiatives.

The Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) and the EU -as misused by GCA’s

maximalist positions, can neither perceive the facts, nor take decisions in

accordance with international law and the principle of equity in this

process.

We have consistently stated since 2004 that naturally, we will not allow

the unilateral usurpation of our rights. EU’s unrequited and

incomprehensible support to a null and void administration disregarding

international law, as well as the falling hostage of an important

opportunity for cooperation in the Easter Mediterranean should indeed serve

as a case in point.

We will continue to encourage the implementation of fundamental principles

of international law as well as cooperation in the region towards lasting

stability and welfare of all the peoples in the Eastern Mediterranean. It

is evident that the EU, on the contrary having lost a long time ago its

credibility to stand as an impartial actor that could contribute to a

solution in Cyprus, will never be able to take a constructive and helpful

attitude in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As a matter of fact, it couldn’t be more ironic for the EU to make

reference to the principle of good neighborliness after the launch of our

off-shore activities as it has become deaf to our repeated calls since 2004

for respect for sovereignty and legitimate rights of both Turkey and TRNC.

It is a vain expectation for those who think that Turkey will bow to

threats and back down on its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. No one

should doubt that we will continue our exploration and drilling activities

in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mfa.gov.tr/no_329_-ab-dis-iliskiler-konseyi-nin-aldigi-kararlar-hk.en.mfa