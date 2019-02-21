(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), gio 21 febbraio 2019

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, February 20 (PIA) – The National Nutrition Council (NNC) Region 10 rolled-out the new evaluation tool to assess the nutrition implementation programs of local government units (LGUs) through a two-day training held Feb. 19-20, 2019 in Cagayan de Oro City.



The Updated Nutrition Monitoring and Evaluation Protocol is the new and revised nutrition evaluation tool, dubbed Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation Protocol (MELLPI-Pro), of the NNC.



According to Dr. Arlita Amapola B. Minguez, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Regional Nutrition Evaluation Team (RNET) chairperson, the emphasis of this new tool is its protocol or process which includes preparedness and tools for monitoring performance.

Dr. Arlita Amapola B. Minguez of Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Regional Nutrition Evaluation Team (RNET) during the rollout of the new MELLPI-Pro to the rest of the RNET team and nutrition workers in Region 10. (PIA10)

It also focuses on not just the input and output in implementing nutrition programs but the results or its nutrition outcomes and nutrition security in the area.



As an outcomes-based evaluation tool, Minguez explained that the MELLPI-Pro is also promotive where LGU nutrition programs are scored based on how they promote awareness and observance to existing laws, rules and guidelines.



LGUs are also scored on how progressive they are based on their desired progress in terms of program implementation.

Minguez added that the new tool is more professional where evaluators are objective in reviewing of evidence using rubrics and spider web diagram.

Participants discussing results of the MELLPI-Pro simulation during the breakout session. (PIA10)

The following elements are considered: Vison and Mission, Nutrition Policies and Laws, Governance and Organizational Structure, Local Nutrition Committee Management Functions, and Nutrition Intervention and Services.



Aside from the Barangay Nutrition Scholar (BNS), this time the City/District Nutrition Program Coordinator and Municipal Nutrition Action Officer are also being monitored and evaluated.

Nutrition Program Coordinator Gladys Mae S. Fernandez explaining the transition of MELLPI to MELLPI Pro and Re-entry planning and the next steps during the Training of Trainors of Updated Nutrition Monitoring and Evaluation Protocol. (PIA10)

NNC 10 Nutrition Program Coordinator Gladys Mae S. Fernandez shared that the new tool is the result of the updated monitoring framework based on legislation of policies and total performance of the LGU in nutrition implementation. (JMOR/PIA10)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018791