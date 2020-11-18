mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
NLM TECHNICAL BULLETIN, NOV-DEC 2020, NEW CORE PROBLEM LIST SUBSET OF SNOMED CT AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 18 novembre 2020

New CORE Problem List Subset of SNOMED CT Available for Download. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 Nov-Dec;(437):b3.

2020 November 17 [posted]

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) is pleased to announce a new Clinical Observations Recordings and Encoding (CORE) Problem List Subset of SNOMED CT is now available for download by UMLS Licensees.

This November 2020 subset is derived from the SNOMED CT July 2020 International Release as well as the UMLS Metathesaurus version 2020AB.

To download the release, you must have a UMLS Terminology Services login and agree to the UMLS Metathesaurus License. To learn more about the license and to sign up for an account, please see the SNOMED CT License page for additional information. Any inquiries may be sent to the NLM Support Center.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlm.nih.gov/pubs/techbull/nd20/brief/nd20_snomed_ct_core_problem.html

