NLM TECHNICAL BULLETIN, MAY-JUN 2020, RXNORM JUNE 2020 RELEASE

RxNorm June 2020 Release. NLM Tech Bull. 2020 May-June;(434):b4.

2020 June 02 [posted]

The

RxNorm June monthly release became available for download on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Investigational Drugs in RxNorm June 2020 Release and Use of “EUA” in Synonyms

In April 2020, RxNorm began including investigational drugs by adding the Semantic Clinical Drug (SCD): remdesivir 100 MG Injection. Two new investigational drug names have been included in the RxNorm June 2020 Release, the SCD: 20 ML remdesivir 5 MG/ML Injection and the Semantic Branded Drug (SBD): 100 ML propofol 20 MG/ML Injection [Propoven].

Also, the word “Investigational” was previously used in the Prescribable Name (PSN) and Synonym (SY) to indicate a drug™s investigational status in the April and May RxNorm releases. Starting with the June 2020 release, “EUA” will replace “Investigational” in the PSNs and SYs for fully specified investigational drug names. Learn more about investigational drugs allowed under the

FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The investigational drugs in RxNorm are:

SCD: 20 ML remdesivir 5 MG/ML Injection RXCUI: PSN: remdesivir 100 MG per 20 mL Injection (EUA)

SBD: 100 ML propofol 20 MG/ML Injection [Propoven] RXCUI: PSN: Propoven 2% in 100 mL Injection (EUA)

SCD: remdesivir 100 MG Injection RXCUI: PSN: remdesivir 100 MG Injection (EUA)



For more information about RxNorm’s policy change to include investigational drugs, see Investigational Drugs in RxNorm.

Continued Reduction in Active National Drug Codes (NDCs)

Approximately 2,300 NDCs will no longer be active in the RxNorm dataset based on information from the FDA Structured Product Labeling (MTHSPL) data source. The

SUPPRESS value for these NDCs in the RXNSAT.RRF file will change from SUPPRESS = ‘N’ in the RxNorm May 2020 release to SUPPRESS = ‘Y’ in the June 2020 release.

Notice of Upcoming Data Changes

As a courtesy to users, this section provides advance notice of possible upcoming RxNorm data changes. More information about each change will be provided or repeated in the future. Please note that planned data changes and timelines may change if issues arise.

MTHSPL NHRIC codes will become a distinct attribute from NDCs in the RxNorm July 2020 Monthly Release Approximately 640 codes will be impacted in the RXNSAT.RRF file



Deleting UMLS Metathesaurus UMLSAUI & UMLSCUI from RxNorm starting with the RxNorm November 2020 Monthly Release The Unified Medical Language System (UMLS) atom unique identifier (AUI) and concept unique identifier (CUI) will not exist in RxNorm beginning with the November 2020 release. In other words, the UMLSAUI and UMLSCUI attributes will be deleted from the RxNorm terminology in the RXNSAT.RRF file. Users can obtain the UMLSAUI and UMLSCUI directly from the Metathesaurus if needed.



