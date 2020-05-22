NLM ASSOCIATE FELLOWS 2020-2021

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 22 maggio 2020 May 21, 2020

The National Library of Medicine (NLM), the world’s largest biomedical library and a component of the National Institutes of Health, is pleased to announce our 2020-2021 class of Associate Fellows.

Amanda J. Wilson, Chief, Office of Engagement and Training, said about the incoming Associate Fellows, “We’re excited to welcome the 2020-2021 Associate Fellows who arrive at a time when the NLM is strategically connecting its research, and the research of NIH, to address the public health challenges that face us today. We’re looking forward to our new colleagues joining us in our mission.”

Dianne Babski, Acting Associate Director for Library Operations commented that, “We expect to see these early career librarians to actively engage in the NLM focus on data science from data management to data visualization; from open educational resources to data sharing policies. The 2020-2021 Associate Fellows will have a unique opportunity to learn and craft our collective future.”

The Associate Fellowship Program is a residency fellowship at NLM on the campus of the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland. The one-year program, beginning in September every year, offers a robust educational and leadership experience, ranging from formal lectures and presentations to projects in operations, research and development, policy, and data analysis, all within the context of the role of a national library on the national and international stage.

More information on the Associate Fellowship Program is available at: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/about/training/associate/proginfo.html

Brianna Chatmon received her MLIS at the University of Missouri in 2020. While obtaining her degree, Chatmon interned at the J. Otto Lottes Health Sciences Library. During her internship she worked on various assignments to grow her professional network and develop a deeper knowledge of medical librarianship. Chatmon helped create easy follow along virtual tutorials to assist health professionals and medical students in their database searches. Chatmon also assisted with community health outreach activities at regional and local conferences. Additionally, Chatmon, worked at Hugh Stephens library where she helped coordinate monthly library programming and interactive exhibits and assisted with a stack maintenance project to downsize a 300,000-book collection digitally and physically. Chatmon holds a BG in Liberal Arts and Science from the University of Kansas.

Allison Cruise received her MLIS from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in December 2019. While completing her degree, she worked as an intern at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, engaging in data entry tasks, providing document delivery services and assisting research analysts and library visitors. While at North Carolina Biotechnology Center, she became a full-time research associate, maintaining a client database, assisting with an embedded librarianship contract and providing literature searches and other research projects. She holds a BS in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Levi Dolan received his MLIS from the University of Missouri-Columbia in the Spring of 2020. At MU, he was the graduate library assistant for the J. Otto Lottes Health Sciences Library and a research assistant for the National Network of Libraries of Medicine. During his time in library school, he also worked as a library supervisor and tutor at Stephens College in Columbia, MO. For his practicum, he was a teaching assistant and co-project manager for a Library Carpentries workshop held in St. Louis, sponsored by the Missouri Hub of the Digital Public Library of America. He was elected president of MU’s ALA Student Chapter for 2018-2019, and served on the University Libraries Student Advisory Committee. He holds a BTh in Theology from Ozark Christian College.

Amanda Sawyer will graduate with her MLIS from the University of Pittsburgh in August 2020. Sawyer has a background in archives and digital services in both museums and libraries. She has worked as the Digital Projects Assistant at Gumberg Library, Duquesne University since 2018 where she contributes to data analysis and visualization projects, manages digital collections and assists with university’s institutional repository, and provides reference services. Sawyer holds a BA in History, Music, and Chinese and an MA in Museum Studies from Baylor University.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlm.nih.gov/news/2020_2021_Associates.html