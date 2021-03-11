NJIT’S GUVENDIREN DEVELOPS 3D-PRINTED BIOMATERIALS TO CREATE REJECTION-PROOF ORGANS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 11 marzo 2021 (New Jersey Institute of Technology) To date, bioinks cannot fully mimic the dynamic properties of native tissue, like changes in stiffness and biochemistry. Guvendiren’s bioinks are “cell-instructive” materials that train stem cells to differentiate into different cell types in the right sequence to create a functional tissue. Their casing functions as support for the cells that are “cured” into the desired structure with blue light, eventually degrading in the body as it is replaced by a naturally produced extracellular matrix.

