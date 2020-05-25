lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
NITROGEN OXYANION REDUCTION BY CO(II) AUGMENTED BY A PROTON RESPONSIVE LIGAND: RECRUITING MULTIPLE METALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 maggio 2020

Deoxygenation of nitrite oxygen with divalent cobalt was achieved using (PNNH)CoCl2, carrying a pyridyl pincer ligand with one PtBu2 arm and one pyrazole arm. Reaction of (PNNH)CoCl2 with NaNO2 at a 2:5 mole ratio promptly forms equimolar (PNNH)Co(NO2)3 and (PNN)Co(NO2)(NO), {CoNO}8 with lost ligand proton combined with removed oxo as hydroxide. These two CoIII products are characterized, showing a bent CoNO unit as the fate of the reduced nitrogen. DFT calculations are consistent with two one-electron CoII reductants binding to one NO2– bridge, then proton transfer being needed for facile N/O bond scission. A species detected by low temperature execution of this reaction contains cobalt in two oxidations states with an N,O briding nitro group and pincer ligands that have been deprotonated, showing the active participation of the proton responsive ligand.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/1dnwyGf1jnY/D0DT01298J

