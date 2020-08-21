NITROGEN-DOPED CARBON INTEGRATED NICKEL-COBALT METAL PHOSPHIDE MARIGOLD FLOWERS AS A HIGH CAPACITY ELECTRODE FOR HYBRID SUPERCAPACITORS

Metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) serve as expedient self-templated precursors to derive hybrid materials with various functionalities. This study develops a bimetallic MOF-derived approach for the facile synthesis of nitrogen-doped carbon integrated nickel-cobalt mixed metal phosphide (NiCoP/NC) under a controlled experimental procedure for supercapacitors. Here, nitrogen-doped carbon nanosheet functions as a conductive framework and protective layer for NiCoP nanostructures and offer facile pathways for easy charge transfer, abundant surface active sites and improves stability of electrode. The marigold flower-like morphology of NiCoP nanostructures store large number of ions in their petals and shorten the ion diffusion length. The electrochemical analysis demonstrates that as designed NiCoP/NC electrode possesses a high specific capacity of 690.6 mA h g–1 (6.22 F cm–2) at 1 A g–1, high rate capability and excellent cycling stability. Additionally, a hybrid supercapacitor built with NiCoP/NC and activated carbon as positive and negative electrodes shows a maximum specific energy of 47 Wh kg–1 at a specific power of 1666 W kg–1 and good capacity retention over 10,000 charge-discharge cycles. The present multicomponent approach combines the virtues of efficient redox chemistries of each element and N-doped carbon providing abundant surface active sites while stabilizing the active electrode material during repeated cycling.