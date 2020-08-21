venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

CHICO FORTI, SALVINI SCRIVE AL PRESIDENTE CASELLATI

DL IMPRESE, PATUANELLI: RICHIESTE AL FONDO PER 71 MLD

COVID, SALVINI: PRONTI A DENUNCIARE IL GOVERNO

AMBIENTE: GARIGLIO, IMPEDIRE ALLE NAVI DI INQUINARE I MARI, NORMA VA CAMBIATA

MSF IN BOLIVIA: GRAZIE AL PAPA PER L’APPELLO SUI VACCINI

ELEZIONI USA: LA RICETTA ANTI-TRUMP DEL DEMOCRATICO BIDEN

COVID, SALVINI: NEGA LO SBARCO DALLA NAVE PER LA QUARANTENA, SOLIDARIETÀ AL…

CS: 1 MILIONE LE DOMANDE PERVENUTE AL FONDO DI GARANZIA

NON DIMENTICARE LE VITTIME DEL TERRORISMO ANCHE IN QUESTO TEMPO DI PANDEMIA

MEETING RIMINI, DOPO IL COVID IL CENSIS CHIEDE UN ESAME DI COSCIENZA…

Agenparl

NITROGEN-DOPED CARBON INTEGRATED NICKEL-COBALT METAL PHOSPHIDE MARIGOLD FLOWERS AS A HIGH CAPACITY ELECTRODE FOR HYBRID SUPERCAPACITORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) serve as expedient self-templated precursors to derive hybrid materials with various functionalities. This study develops a bimetallic MOF-derived approach for the facile synthesis of nitrogen-doped carbon integrated nickel-cobalt mixed metal phosphide (NiCoP/NC) under a controlled experimental procedure for supercapacitors. Here, nitrogen-doped carbon nanosheet functions as a conductive framework and protective layer for NiCoP nanostructures and offer facile pathways for easy charge transfer, abundant surface active sites and improves stability of electrode. The marigold flower-like morphology of NiCoP nanostructures store large number of ions in their petals and shorten the ion diffusion length. The electrochemical analysis demonstrates that as designed NiCoP/NC electrode possesses a high specific capacity of 690.6 mA h g–1 (6.22 F cm–2) at 1 A g–1, high rate capability and excellent cycling stability. Additionally, a hybrid supercapacitor built with NiCoP/NC and activated carbon as positive and negative electrodes shows a maximum specific energy of 47 Wh kg–1 at a specific power of 1666 W kg–1 and good capacity retention over 10,000 charge-discharge cycles. The present multicomponent approach combines the virtues of efficient redox chemistries of each element and N-doped carbon providing abundant surface active sites while stabilizing the active electrode material during repeated cycling.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/61sIuzW7pTI/D0CE01006E

Post collegati

WE CARE: NO MORE LIVING ON BORROWED TIME

Redazione

NITROGEN-DOPED CARBON INTEGRATED NICKEL-COBALT METAL PHOSPHIDE MARIGOLD FLOWERS AS A HIGH CAPACITY ELECTRODE FOR HYBRID SUPERCAPACITORS

Redazione

UNTANGLING THE ACTIVE SITES IN EXPOSED CRYSTAL FACET OF ZIRCONIUM OXIDE FOR SELECTIVE HYDROGENATION OF BIOALDEHYDES

Redazione

GUIDANCE ON FEDERAL HEALTH PRIVACY LAWS FOR PRIMARY/BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS WORKING WITH TRIBAL AND URBAN INDIAN POPULATIONS – A CLOSER LOOK AT 42 CFR PART 2

Redazione

COST-SHARING WAIVERS AND PREMIUM RELIEF BY PRIVATE PLANS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Redazione

OPERANDO CHARACTERIZATION TECHNIQUES FOR ELECTROCATALYSIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More