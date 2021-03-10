mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
Breaking News

FISCO, SALVINI: NESSUN TAGLIO AI CONTRIBUTI PER LE FAMIGLIE NUMEROSE, COSÌ PASSIAMO…

NOTA STAMPA; EMBRACO: MISE AL LAVORO PER SOLUZIONI, DICHIARAZIONI SU FATTI NON…

SENEGAL, L’OPPOSIZIONE ANNUNCIA UNA NUOVA MANIFESTAZIONE

CINEMA E SERIE TV, QUALI INFLUENZE SULLA FAMIGLIA?

I: CS.: DISTRIBUTORI CARBURANTI: DAL 30 MARZO LE DOMANDE PER RICHIEDERE IL…

PENITENZIERIA: “ON LINE” IL XXXI CORSO SUL FORO INTERNO

COVID. CROCE ROSSA: AREE REMOTE PRIVE DI VACCINI, A RISCHIO L’IMMUNIZZAZIONE GLOBALE

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN INITIATIEVEN DIE JONGEREN KANSEN GEVEN

SPORT, GELMINI: VICENDA LUGLI ASSURDA E VERGOGNOSA

PREVENZIONE ONCOLOGICA. ALL’IDI UNA NUOVA POSSIBILITà

Agenparl

NITROGEN AS A PNICOGEN?: EVIDENCE FOR π-HOLE DRIVEN NOVEL PNICOGEN BONDING INTERACTIONS IN NITROMETHANE–AMMONIA AGGREGATES USING MATRIX ISOLATION INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY AND AB INITIO COMPUTATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06273A, Paper
Swaroop Chandra, B. Suryaprasad, N. Ramanathan, K. Sundararajan
The electrophilic role of nitrogen in hosting a pnicogen bond within model matrix isolated nitromethane–ammonia aggregates.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/yv1YSzF2Nfo/D0CP06273A

Post collegati

DETAILED GUIDE: EBOLA AND MARBURG HAEMORRHAGIC FEVERS: OUTBREAKS AND CASE LOCATIONS

Redazione

NITROGEN AS A PNICOGEN?: EVIDENCE FOR π-HOLE DRIVEN NOVEL PNICOGEN BONDING INTERACTIONS IN NITROMETHANE–AMMONIA AGGREGATES USING MATRIX ISOLATION INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY AND AB INITIO COMPUTATIONS

Redazione

GARA 2021_03BR “PORTO DI BRINDISI – REALIZZAZIONE DELLA VASCA IDRICA DI ACCUMULO A COSTA MORENA EST [CUP: B81C – CIG: AAD]

Redazione

GARA 2021_03BR “PORTO DI BRINDIIORTO DI BRINDISI – REALIZZAZIONE DELLA VASCA IDRICA DI ACCUMULO A COSTA MORENA EST [CUP: B81C – CIG: AAD]

Redazione

DELIBERAZIONE DELLA GIUNTA REGIONALE N. 207 (BUR N.33 DEL 05/03/2021)

Redazione

DELIBERAZIONE DELLA GIUNTA REGIONALE N. 185 (BUR N.34 DEL 09/03/2021)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More