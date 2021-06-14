(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00285F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Kamila Maciejewska, Artur Bednarkiewicz, Lukasz Marciniak
Luminescence thermometry in biomedical sciences is highly desirable, but also highly challenging and demanding technology. Numerous artifacts have been found during steady-state spectroscopy temperature quantification, such as ratiometric spectroscopy. Oppositely,…
