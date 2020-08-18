NIMOF DERIVED OXYGEN VACANCIES RICH NIO WITH EXCELLENT CAPACITANCE AND ORR/OER ACTIVITIES AS CATHODE MATERIAL FOR ZN BASED HYBRID BATTERY

Ni-Zn battery is a distinguished member in the family of closed Zn based battery due to its ideal power density and voltage. But when is employed as power supply for electric vehicles, its defects in specific capacitance and energy density become obvious. Herein, to resolve this problem, a hybrid battery system is created through combination of Ni-Zn and Zn-air batteries at cell level. In hybrid battery system, oxygen vacancy rich NiO with S, N co-modified mesoporous carbon as matrix is used as cathode material. This cathode material shows high specific capacitance of 202.1 mAh•g-1 at 1.0 A•g-1. When current density reduces to 20 A•g-1, this value decreases to 130.2 mAh•g-1 with 64.4 % remained. It also exhibits excellent OER and ORR activities. For hybrid battery system, when discharge at 1 mA•cm-2, there are two voltage plateaus stands at 1.72 and 1.12 V, which originates from Ni-Zn and Zn-air, respectively. In this case, its specific capacitance and energy density reach 800.3 mAh•g-1 and 961 Wh•kg-1. The hybrid battery also possesses perfect stability during multi-cycle charge-discharge tests. The construction of this hybrid battery system develops a new road to prepare power supply device with high performance.