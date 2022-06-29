NIM16405 – Class 1A National Insurance contributions: Special Class 1A NICs cases: Workers going or coming from abroad who are provided with benefits: Conditions applying to Class 1A NICs liability

If a worker coming from or going abroad is subject to UK NICs legislation, (see NIM16403 for more information), the general rule on liability for Class 1A NICs is that:

the benefit must be chargeable to tax – see NIM16425

there must be liability for secondary Class 1 NICs – see NIM16420.

Where both of these conditions are satisfied, Class 1A NICs will be due providing the further conditions giving rise to a Class 1A NICs liability are satisfied, see NIM13021.