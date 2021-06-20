(AGENPARL) – HAMILTON (NEW ZEALAND), dom 20 giugno 2021 Seven years ago, Niki Wade (Ngāti Apakura, Maniapoto, Tainui) was a stay-at-home sole parent on a Work and Income benefit. Last week, she graduated with a Master of Applied Psychology with a research project that aimed to contribute to an alternative narrative in the welfare discussion, by speaking with and listening to women’s lived experiences while on the sole parent benefit.

Fonte/Source: https://www.waikato.ac.nz/news-opinion/media/2021/niki-wade-from-winz-beneficiary-to-waikato-university-masters-graduate