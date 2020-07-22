giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
NIH LEADERSHIP DETAILS UNPRECEDENTED EFFORT TO RAMP UP TESTING TECHNOLOGIES FOR COVID-19

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 22 luglio 2020 (NIH/Office of the Director) In a paper in NEJM, scientific leaders from the National Institutes of Health set forth a framework to increase significantly the number, quality and type of daily tests for detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and help reduce inequities for underserved populations that have been disproportionally affected by the disease. The authors describe the current testing landscape and explain the urgent need for nationwide deployment of low-complexity, point-of-care molecular diagnostics with rapid results.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/notd-nld072220.php

