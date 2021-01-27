NIH LAUNCHES DATABASE TO TRACK NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (NIH/National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke) A new database will collect information from clinicians about COVID-19-related neurological symptoms, complications, and outcomes as well as COVID-19 effects on pre-existing neurological conditions. The COVID-19 Neuro Databank/Biobank (NeuroCOVID), which was created and will be maintained by NYU Langone Health, New York City, will be a resource of clinical information as well as biospecimens from people of all ages who have experienced neurological problems associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

