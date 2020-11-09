NIGHT OF THE MANNEQUINS

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 09 novembre 2020 “We thought we’d play a fun prank on her, and now most of us are dead. One last laugh for the summer as it winds down. One last prank just to scare a friend. Bringing a mannequin into a theater is just some harmless fun, right? Until it wakes up. Until it starts killing. Luckily, Sawyer has a plan. He’ll be a hero. He’ll save everyone to the best of his ability. He’ll kill as many people as he needs to so he can save the day. That’s the thing about heroes – sometimes you have to become a monster first.”–Provided by publisher.

