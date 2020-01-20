(AGENPARL) – Monroe (Louisiana), lun 20 gennaio 2020

MONROE, La. – Please mark your calendars for ULM Athletics’ signature fund-raising event, “Night of Champions,” scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Proceeds from the silent and live auctions go toward ULM student-athlete scholarships. ULM Athletics spends $5.5 million annually in funding scholarships while providing educational opportunities for nearly 400 student-athletes, who compete in 17 different sports at the NCAA Division I level.

“This is our marquee fund-raising event of the year,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald said. “The dollars raised help provide educational opportunities for the student-athletes who represent ULM on the field and in the arena of competition.

“Our Athletics Department staff is fully committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience at ULM, and thanks to your financial support, our student-athletes will continue to achieve great things in the classroom and in our community while being provided with the opportunity to pursue championships in their respective sports.

“This event has been wildly success in the past, and we believe it can be elevated to another level. There will be unique live and silent auction items. So, we invite you to attend and invest in our student-athletes because you can be a difference-maker.”

“A lot of effort has gone into revamping ‘Night of Champions,’ and I believe this year’s event truly offers something for everyone,” ULM Assistant Athletics Director for Fundraising and Development Lee Denny said. “We’ll gather at Fant-Ewing Coliseum to support and celebrate our student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence.

“With your financial support, we can fulfill our commitment to all student-athletes in their quest for a college education, academic excellence, athletic success, career preparation, community involvement and personal development. Together we can ensure that when our student-athletes graduate from ULM, they are prepared to successfully meet the challenges of life.

“Athletic grants-in-aid are one of the largest items in the Athletics Department operating budget, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total,” Denny continued. “So, every gift matters. Your generosity goes well beyond their student-athlete experience at ULM and remains a constant in their lives.”

The program includes live and silent auctions. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages.

Entertainment will be provided by The Molly Ringwalds. The band will take our guests on a musical journey filled with hits that transcended the 1980s and defined a generation.

Tables of eight for “Night of Champions” are available for $800 while individual tickets are priced at $60.

Tickets are on sale in the Athletics Department offices in Malone Stadium or by calling either Lee Denny () or Nancy Davis () in the ULM Athletic Foundation.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2020/1/20/general-night-of-champions-tickets-now-on-sale.aspx