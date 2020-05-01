venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Breaking News

NIGERIA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT -PRESS RELEASE;…

A STATEMENT ON OUR UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR PRIVATE CANDIDATES

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO MINISTERIALE RECANTE MODIFICHE ALLO STATUTO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELLA SALUTE, ROBERTO SPERANZA –…

OLAF UNCOVERS FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES BY MEPS

L. LINKEVIčIUS PARTICIPATES IN TELECONFERENCE OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF BALTIC STATES

30/04/2020 COVID-19: COMMITTEE CHAIRS DISCUSS THE PANDEMIC, HUMAN RIGHTS AND THE RULE…

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF MAURITANIA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1516 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

PRESS RELEASE: LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR MIDLOTHIAN: 30 APRIL 2020

Agenparl

NIGERIA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT -PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR NIGERIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 01 maggio 2020

Nigeria : Request for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument -Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Nigeria

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting economic activity. The sharp fall in international oil prices and reduced global demand for Nigeria’s oil products are worsening the fiscal and external positions, as Nigeria’s oil and gas exports (84 percent of total exports) are expected to fall by more than $26½ billion. The economy is projected to contract by almost 3½ percent in 2020, a six-percentage point drop relative to pre-COVID-19 projections. The already high downside risks—particularly from sharper and protracted falls in oil prices, a declining oil production from future OPEC caps or inability to sell oil cargoes, and more protracted disruptions to economic activity due to a more expansive effect of the pandemic—have heightened.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/142

Subject:

Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)

English

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NGAEA

Format:

Paper

Pages:

39

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/04/29/Nigeria-Request-for-Purchase-under-the-Rapid-Financing-Instrument-Press-Release-Staff-Report-49384

Post collegati

QLD COVID-19 – THU APR 30: NO NEW CASES / DRIVE SAFELY WHEN RESTRICTIONS EASE

Redazione

NIGERIA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT -PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR NIGERIA

Redazione

STATISTICAL DATA SET: PRICE PAID DATA

Redazione

MELATONIN PRO (CALCAREA CARBONICA, CHAMOMILLA, COCCULUS INDICUS, COFFEA CRUDA, FERRUM PHOSPHORICUM, KALI PHOSPHORICUM, MAGNESIA CARBONICA, MELATONIN, NATRUM MURIATICUM, NUX VOMICA, PULSATILLA (PRATENSIS)) TABLET [ENERGIQUE, INC.]

Redazione

AMINO-FUNCTIONALIZED MOF DERIVED POROUS FE3O4/N-DOPED C ENCAPSULATED WITHIN GRAPHENE NETWORK BY SELF-ASSEMBLING FOR ENHANCED LI-ION STORAGE

Redazione

TO PREVENT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE, VACCINATE THE WORLD’S KIDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More