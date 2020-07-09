NICKEL PLATINUM (NIXPT1-X) NANOALLOY MONODISPERSE PARTICLES WITHOUT CORE-SHELL STRUCTURE BY COLLOIDAL SYNTHESIS

giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
We report a new and versatile colloidal route towards the synthesis of nanoalloys with controlled size and chemical composition in the solid solution phase (without such phases segregations as core-shell structure, Janus structure) or chemical ordering. The principle of the procedure is based on the correlation between oxidation-reduction potential of metal cations present in precursors and the required synthesis temperature to nucleate particle without phase segregation. The procedure is demonstrated on the synthesis of Face Centered Cubic (FCC) NixPt1-x nanoparticles, which were elaborated by co-reduction of nickel(II) acetylacetonate and platinum(II) acetylacetonate with 1,2-hexadecanediol in benzyl ether, using oleylamine and oleic acid as surfactants. Chemical composition and solid solution FCC structure of the nanoalloy are demonstrated by crosslinking imaging and chemical analysis using Transmission Electron Microscopy and X-ray diffraction techniques. Whatever the chemical composition inspected, a systematic expansion of the lattice parameters is measured in relation to the respective bulk counterpart.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00450B

