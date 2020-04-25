NICKEL-CATALYZED HYDROGEN-BORROWING STRATEGY: CHEMO-SELECTIVE ALKYLATION OF NITRILES WITH ALCOHOLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02261F, Communication

Debasis Banerjee, Sourajit Bera, Atanu Bera

The first nickel-catalyzed hydrogen-borrowing alkylation of a series of aryl acetonitriles with a variety of aryl, heteroaryl, allylic and alkyl alcohols is reported releasing water as by-product (>33 examples, up…

