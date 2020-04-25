sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
Breaking News

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE IN COMMISSIONE DI INCHIESTA SISTEMA BANCARIO

DIGITAL INNOVATIONS TESTED TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE PEOPLE DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

COMECE: PER I MIGRANTI COESIONE EUROPEA E SBARCHI RAPIDI E SICURI

CMA PUBLISHES UPDATE ON COVID-19 TASKFORCE

24/04/2020 RAPPORTEURS WELCOME ACQUITTALS IN AZERBAIJAN BUT REGRET THE LACK OF INDEPENDENCE…

24/04/2020 COVID-19: RAPPORTEUR RESPONDS TO AZERBAIJAN COURT’S ACQUITTAL OF ILGAR MAMMADOV AND…

IL CORONAVIRUS METTE IN GINOCCHIO IL SETTORE DELLA PESCA

MADAGASCAR, PADRE OPEKA: GRAZIE AL GRIDO DEL PAPA PER NOI POVERI

NOBELSTIFTELSENS KAPITALFöRVALTNING OCH RESULTAT FöR 2019

THE NOBEL FOUNDATION’S 2019 ASSET MANAGEMENT AND EARNINGS

Agenparl

NICKEL-CATALYZED HYDROGEN-BORROWING STRATEGY: CHEMO-SELECTIVE ALKYLATION OF NITRILES WITH ALCOHOLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02261F, Communication
Debasis Banerjee, Sourajit Bera, Atanu Bera
The first nickel-catalyzed hydrogen-borrowing alkylation of a series of aryl acetonitriles with a variety of aryl, heteroaryl, allylic and alkyl alcohols is reported releasing water as by-product (>33 examples, up…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/RRpptDk3jFM/D0CC02261F

Post collegati

25 APRILE 2020: DALLE 10 ALLE 18.30 UNA MARATONA WEB CON VOCI, MUSICA E STORIE PER LA FESTA DELLA LIBERAZIONE

Redazione

NICKEL-CATALYZED HYDROGEN-BORROWING STRATEGY: CHEMO-SELECTIVE ALKYLATION OF NITRILES WITH ALCOHOLS

Redazione

HARNESSING CHEMICAL EXCHANGE: 19F MAGNETIC RESONANCE OFF/ON ZINC SENSING WITH A TM(III) COMPLEX

Redazione

ENHANCED CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF COPPER COMPLEXES IN MICROGELS FOR AEROBIC OXIDATION OF BENZYL ALCOHOLS

Redazione

FROM THE HOME FRONT: REACHING ACROSS THE GLOBE FROM ITALY’S CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOT

Redazione

AMERICAN CLEANING INSTITUTE (ACI) ISSUES IMPORTANT REMINDERS ABOUT PROPER USE OF DISINFECTANTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More