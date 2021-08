(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 National Press Releases/FBI New York News

Nicholas Boshears Named as Special Agent in Charge of the Operations Support Division of the New York Field Office

FBI Director Christopher Wray named Nicholas Boshears as special agent in charge of the Operations Support Division of the New York Field Office.

Aug. 30, 2021

