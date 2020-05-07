(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 07 maggio 2020

Sugar production in Nicaragua has been stable the past few years. Sugar production contacts expect MY 2020/2021 area planted and production to remain flat. In MY 2019/2020, sugar cane production reached over 7.8 million metric tons with a total sugar production of 772,727 metric tons, a two percent decrease compared to the previous season. The decrease is attributed to a reduction of planted area. To make production more efficient and reduce transportation costs, some sugar mills reduced 800 hectares of sugar cane plantations that were too far from the sugar mills.

Nicaragua: Sugar Annual

