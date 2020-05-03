(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 03 maggio 2020

Nicaragua peanut production fell 11 percent in marketing year (MY) 2019/2020 dropping to 158,000 metric tons (MT). The decrease was due to limited access to finance caused by Nicaragua’s social political crisis as well as a 15 percent increase in the cost of agricultural inputs. Post expects production to rebound slightly in MY 2020/2021 to an estimated 168,000 MT as producers return to planting historical areas.

Nicaragua: Oilseeds and Products Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/nicaragua-oilseeds-and-products-annual-2