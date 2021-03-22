NIAG-GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT-GRAPHENE HYBRID WITH HIGH OXIDASE-LIKE CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR SENSITIVE COLORIMETRIC DETECTION OF MALATHION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00621E, Paper

Xu Dan, Ruiyi Li, Qinsheng Wang, Yongqiang Yang, Haiyan Zhu, Zaijun Li

The paper reports the synthesis of nickel-silver-graphene quantum dot-graphene hybrid. Histidine-functionalized graphene quantum dots (His-GQDs) were bonded to graphene oxide (GO) and then combined with Ni2+ and Ag+ to form…

