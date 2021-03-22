lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
Breaking News

SET UP SELF ASSESSMENT PAYMENT PLANS BY 1 APRIL

COVID, GELMINI: CANDIDATURA PERSONALE SANITARIO ITALIANO A NOBEL RICONOSCIMENTO IMPORTANTE

FRANCESCO: IL CRISTIANO FA IL BENE OGGI, NON è UOMO DELL’ETERNO DOMANI

SECRETARY BLINKEN TRAVELS TO BELGIUM TO HIGHLIGHT THE STRENGTH OF THE NATO…

ITALIA-ISRAELE, BRUNETTA INCONTRA L’AMBASCIATORE EYDAR

DESALINATION AND DRINKING WATER PRODUCTION PLANT IN DJIBOUTI

USINE DE DESSALEMENT ET DE PRODUCTION D’EAU POTABLE à DJIBOUTI

GIORNATA DELLA MEMORIA DEI CADUTI DELL’INTELLIGENCE (22 MARZO)

VACCINI, FIGLIUOLO E CURCIO A PALAZZO CHIGI DA DRAGHI

PRESS RELEASE: QUEEN’S SPEECH TO BE HELD ON 11 MAY

Agenparl

NIAG-GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT-GRAPHENE HYBRID WITH HIGH OXIDASE-LIKE CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR SENSITIVE COLORIMETRIC DETECTION OF MALATHION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00621E, Paper
Xu Dan, Ruiyi Li, Qinsheng Wang, Yongqiang Yang, Haiyan Zhu, Zaijun Li
The paper reports the synthesis of nickel-silver-graphene quantum dot-graphene hybrid. Histidine-functionalized graphene quantum dots (His-GQDs) were bonded to graphene oxide (GO) and then combined with Ni2+ and Ag+ to form…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/n81-pMouPh4/D1NJ00621E

Post collegati

SCHOOL DAYS 2021

Redazione

MEDIA ALERT: INTEL TO LAUNCH 3RD GEN INTEL XEON SCALABLE PORTFOLIO

Redazione

SIX JAILED FOR NEARLY 40 YEARS FOLLOWING PROGRAMME PRECISION OPERATION

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: SET UP SELF ASSESSMENT PAYMENT PLANS BY 1 APRIL

Redazione

NIAG-GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT-GRAPHENE HYBRID WITH HIGH OXIDASE-LIKE CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR SENSITIVE COLORIMETRIC DETECTION OF MALATHION

Redazione

TOD IST MENSCHLICHE TRAGöDIE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More