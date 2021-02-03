giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
NI/NIO HETEROSTRUCTURES ENCAPSULATED IN OXYGEN-DOPED GRAPHENE AS MULTIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR THE HER, UOR AND HMF OXIDATION REACTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), wed 03 february 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY02333G, Paper
Jianmin Wang, Zhen Zhao, Chen Shen, Haopeng Liu, Xueyong Pang, Meiqi Gao, Juan Mu, Feng Cao, Guoqing Li
A controlled scalable arc-discharge method was developed to produce metal/metal oxide nanoparticles encapsulated in graphene as excellent catalysts for multiple reactions, including HER, UOR, and the HMF oxidation reaction.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/faf-lemJsGg/D0CY02333G

